She loves heights. He doesn’t. Is this you? (Source: iStock.)

Deep down, all couples in successful relationships are rule-breakers. That’s because they’ve ignored those classic “red flag” signs.

You know, the dealbreakers that would usually make you head for the hills. In a new Reddit thread, couples in long-term relationships were asked: “What were some ‘red flags’ you have ignored but had no impact on your relationship?” The answers are a reminder that love conquers all.

1. “He had never had a girlfriend.”

A lack of experience doesn’t mean a lack of love, people.

“Met my husband when I was 28 and he was 25. He had never had a girlfriend. He had several opportunities but was very picky (his friends told me this – he’s very attractive and hilarious). It made me nervous to be his first but it was also very flattering.”

2. She’s not “cultured”.

Sure, it’s one thing to know who Justin Bieber is, but what about musicians from other eras and genres?

“She saw Lord of the Rings and asked me if it was based on a true story. We watched Ray (movie of Ray Charles’ life) and asked me if he lived long enough to SEE the movie. I’m still in love because she’s golden and has made me a better man.”

The best part? They’ve been married 11 years.

3. The sex is just OK.

Does the best sex of your life need to be with your life partner? Not always, according to this story.

“We don't have the best chemistry in bed. I had many boyfriends before my husband and have a very liberal way of approaching sexual life (kind of like 'whatever makes you happy if no one gets hurt!'), and he's very conservative and 'vanilla'. I definitely had better sex in my life than with my husband. But I had never loved or felt loved as much as with him, and we've been happy for five years, expecting our first child, enjoying every moment of being together and having a good and loving sexual life.”

4. He lied about a crucial life fact.

Sometimes, lying can come from a good place – truly.

“He lied to me about graduating college. Come to find out he was trying to finish school (24 years old). I told a friend and she said, 'OMG, he will always be a liar! He probably cheats too. Dump him!' Turns out he was just embarrassed to tell me the truth. I kept my distance for a while, but after seeing him bust his hump to finish school while working full-time, I knew it was a one time mistake. Married almost eight years and three kids later, he works just as hard as ever, and is very honest and trustworthy.”

5. He’s obsessed, and head-over-heels in love.

Undying, obsessive love can be a turn-off, but this couple made it work.

“I met him on a Internet forum and like three months later he sold everything he had to move clear across the country to be with me. It was damn fast and it sucked for the first year because he couldn't get a job. I had to work four jobs. Never again. Seven years later and I still love him.”