You can now recycle your unwanted beauty products free of charge.

There’s an oft-posted Instagram meme that goes something like this: “I’m going to use all of my old makeup before I buy new makeup,” said no one ever.

It’s so popular because it’s painfully accurate for anyone who loves cosmetics.

Bathroom drawers around the world are straining under the weight of half-used lipsticks, barely touched eyeshadow palettes and dried-up mascaras that are usually months (if not years) past their expiry date.

These products, once finally discarded by their owners, have typically ended up in landfill — adding to the already enormous strain on the environment.

The good news is you can now recycle your used beauty, hair and skincare products, and it won't cost you a cent.

It's all thanks to a joint effort by TerraCycle — a US company focused on recycling traditionally 'unrecyclable' waste — and L'Oreal Australia, with its brands Garnier, Maybelline and L'Oreal Paris.

