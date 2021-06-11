From murder mysteries to Marvel: What the Mamamia pop culture team is watching this weekend.

Watching TV and movies is part of my job.

It's great, I can't lie. But that doesn't mean I don't get major decision paralysis while scrolling through the endless options on endless streaming services.

I know for a fact others experience the same, often only ended when we give up altogether or just put on an episode of The Office we've already seen 100 times (no judgement because that is my M.O, always).

That's why we've devised a plan where the wonderful brains in the Mamamia pop culture team give you a rundown of exactly what sweet, sweet binging we've got planned for the weekend.

It'll mean you can jump straight onto whatever streaming service you like and head straight for a show we're confident you'll enjoy.

Between us, there's guaranteed to be something that's up your alley - for example, if you like comedies and quick, easy watches, I've got you covered. Meanwhile, my colleagues really love murders.

Probably all my colleagues on their weekends idk. Image: Giphy.

Grab your snacks, it's time for some TV inspo:

Chelsea McLaughlin, Senior Entertainment Writer.

Image: Supplied/Netflix/Stan.