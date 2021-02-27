3 easy pasta dishes like that viral TikTok recipe you can make this week.

Once for Gen-Z’s to earnestly lip-sync to pop songs and millennials to feel embarrassingly out of touch, Tik-Tok and Instagram reels are now hubs for every niche and hobby you can, quite literally, point a finger at.

Naturally, ‘life-hack’ videos, especially food-related guides, have taken off. Aesthetically pleasing dishes that can be captured within the 60-second format (remember the whipped coffee trend?) are popping up all over social media.

The latest recipe to go viral is Baked Feta Pasta, which quickly racked up over 300 million views and caused grocery stores to sell out of feta cheese. We tried it and can confirm - it’s bloody delicious.

But while it’s a significant step up from instant ramen or takeaway pizza, baked cheese and pasta every night isn’t going to cut it in the nutrition department.

So if a night in cooking is more your speed than learning a choreographed dance routine, here are three super easy vegetarian pasta dishes that will add a bit of variety to your carb repertoire.

Homemade Pesto Pasta

2 cups fresh basil leaves

1/3 cup pine nuts

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

2-3 cloves garlic

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 punnet of cherry tomatoes

1 packet of pasta

Image: Supplied.