The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Rebel Wilson is keen to be the next Bachelorette… if the price is right.

Reality TV has been pretty bleak lately, with many of our favourite shows postponed due to COVID-19. But now we have some good news for Bachie fans.

Aussie actor and all-round hilarious human being Rebel Wilson said she’s up for being out next Bachelorette. Well, if there’s a decent paycheque attached.

And by decent, we mean… $20 million.

In an interview with news.com.au, Wilson said she’s been trying to focus more on relationships lately rather than just on her career.

“I’ve turned into such a romantic,” she said. “I’m not ashamed to admit that I watch and love shows like The Bachelor and Bachelorette.”

When asked if she would be willing to appear on the show herself, she said she would be interested.

“My price is $20 million so I don’t think (Channel 10) can afford it … I’m not going to expose myself publicly in that way for a low price. But I think it’d be interesting to represent a more real-looking woman as the Bachelorette. I think that’d be a really positive message and I think people would find it more interesting.”

And we for one, love that idea.

2. Big Brother has revealed a new sleeping rule that contestants must follow.

After weeks of anticipation, Big Brother is set to return our screens tomorrow night. And we couldn’t be more excited.