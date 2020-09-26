A famous ex and heir to a brewing empire: Everything we know about Rebel Wilson's new boyfriend.

Rebel Wilson has a new man.

On Friday, the Australian actress, 40, uploaded a photo with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, before they boarded a chopper in Monaco with stars Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. You know, just casually.

Hours later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

So, who is this Jacob Busch fellow, exactly?

Here's everything you need to know.

Jacob Busch is a 29-year-old millionaire currently living in Los Angeles, California.

He's heir to the beer-brewing company Anheuser-Busch (the brewery behind Budweiser), which was founded by his great-great-grandfather Adolphus Busch in 1852.

In 2016, Busch launched his own brewery, Barrels & Sons Brewery, alongside friends Elliott Taylor and Carlo Mondavi.

While Forbes reports that his family is worth $13.4 billion USD, Busch alone is reportedly worth USD$100 million (approximately AUD$141 million).

In 2013, he started dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof.

