Rebekah Marine has one arm. And she's a gorgeous, successful model.

Rebekah Marine is a gorgeous, 27-year-0ld woman who works as a model.

Nothing unusual about that, you might think — except the New Jersey woman was born without a forearm, and was bullied so relentlessly throughout high school that she withdrew from sports and social activities, the New York Post reports.

After Rebekah was fitted with a prosthetic arm at age 22, a friend persuaded her to try modelling. While she exclusively posed with her prosthesis at first, a photographer later suggested taking some images without it — and now, she’s regularly booked for jobs through the website Model Mayhem.

She was recently named an ambassador for the Lucky Fin Project — and now says her mission is “to show that models of all shapes and sizes are becoming mainstream”.

“It’s great because I get to talk to girls in high school who, just like me, have lost their confidence… We discuss everything from how I braid my hair to what it’s like on the dating scene,” Rebekah says.

“I hope my story inspires other people not to let any disability get in their way.”

More models who don’t follow the predictable stereotype:

Aimee Mullins is an athlete, actress and fashion model who lost her legs due to a medical condition

Freckle-faced Amber Jean Rowan made it to the final three on Ireland's 'The Model Agent' despite having alopecia and frequent hair loss

New Zealand athlete and model Anna Fitzpatrick suffers from alopecia

Carmen Dell'Orefice is the world's oldest working model. At age 82, she has aged gracefully in front of cameras for over 60 years

Diandra Forrest is a US model who has albinism

Aboriginal model Emma Garrett

Kelly Knox was born without her left forearm and was the winner of BBC3's 'Britain's Missing Model'

Lindsey Wixon is known for her unique baby-face, 'rose-bud' lips and gap toothed smile

Early in her career, Stacey McKenzie was told that she was 'too distinctive looking'. Now she is a judge on Canada's Next Top Model program

African-American Shaun Ross is known as the world's first Albino male model

Plus-size model Jennie Runk appeared on the cover of H&M's website in 2013

Mature model, Lauren Hutton has appeared on the cover of Vogue 28 times and earned more than any model in a decade-long time period

Russian TV personality, Katya Zharkova has worked as a plus size model since 1997. Katya is considered the first plus size model in Belarus

