Truth bombs are never easy to drop.

The School Captain from one of Sydney’s most elite private schools has used the end-of-year Speech Day to launch a blistering attack on her school’s obsession with money, image and advertising.

Sarah Haynes spoke about private schools putting their image ahead of the welfare of their students.

It was a very public smack-down and one that received a standing ovation from the audience.

You can watch said smack-down here:

BUT.

It’s not just schools that have lost their way. I think we all have.

We’ve become seduced by school academic records and sparkly facilities.

I think we’ve forgotten that the real goal in high school is to get our children through emotionally unscathed.

Isn’t real goal making sure that our children walk out of their school gates for the last time – be private or public – brimming with excitement, having had six years of inspiration, nurturing and guidance?

We want them to graduate with a sense of their place in the world and an understanding of the importance of social justice, the concept of privilege and the responsibility to give back.

We want them to understand that their behaviour has consequences, that integrity is everything and that they should strive to remain curious throughout their lives. We want them to leave high school with strong minds and open hearts.