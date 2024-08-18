Rebecca Gibney just made Australian TV history. But it was this moment that made her (and us) cry.

"Thank you firstly to the Australian public. Many have grown up with me and have supported me since the early days, and, like me, think 1984 was only 20 years ago. Thank you to the writers who have created the most wonderful characters for me to inhabit. Among them, Roger Simpson for Jane Halifax, Bevan Lee for Julie Rafter. To the brilliant actors that I have shared the screen with, so many — Georgie Parker, Kerry Armstrong — have become my dearest friends.

"No actor receives an award by themselves. There is no Lola without Chelsea, no Julie without Dave. And I am very aware that I wouldn't be standing here without any of them. To every single member of every single crew that has shown me kindness and reminded me daily that we are all spokes in a wheel, and none of us could do our job without the other.

"It was on the set of The Flying Doctors where I learnt one of my biggest lessons from the legendary late great actor Maurie Fields. I asked him one day, 'What's the secret of success in this business?' he said, and I quote, 'It's pretty simple, love. Just show up on time, know your lines, and don't be a dick.' It's a motto that I've taken on to every job ever since.

"Thank you to my work cheer squad, my wonderful agents, who have had to become therapists for the times when I didn't get the job, to the times when I did and I was terrified. You have guided and supported me for many years.

"To my family... okay, I'm not going to get through this. The man I met on the set of Halifax, he was production designer at the time, Richard Bell, thank you for always asking the question every time a job comes up: 'Will it make you happy? Will it bring you joy? Well, then, you have to do it.' And for sacrificing his own work on so many occasions so that I could. You have been my rock and my love for nearly a quarter of a century and I'm so grateful for that. Okay, I'm nearly finished.

"To my son Zac, who continues to bring me the best kind of joy, I am so proud of you. I'm so proud of the kind, gentle, ridiculously talented individual you are. Thank you for teaching me how to be a good mum. I love you beyond words.