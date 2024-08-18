Rebecca Gibney just made Australian TV history. But it was this moment that made her (and us) cry.

Rebecca Gibney was just inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame at the 2024 Logies, becoming one of just four women to be honoured since the award was established in 1984.
"I'm so overwhelmed," a tearful Rebecca told the Logies crowd as she accepted her award, following a speech from her son Zachary Edison Bell.
He gave a heartfelt speech to his mother that left the audience (and viewers at home) emotional wrecks.
"I do know her name means a lot to other people," Zachary said. "To some, she's an amazing actor. To others, a great friend, a co-worker, a daughter, a sister and a wife. A hardworking, honest, kind and caring soul. I feel so lucky to have been raised by someone with so much love to give, and be guided through life watching her show so much kindness to everyone that she meets.
"So many people love Rebecca Gibney, the actor. I will always love her as the kindest, most-loving mum anyone could ask for."
Rebecca was wiping away tears as she took to the stage.
"My son. Oh my god. I was kind of okay until you came out. Thank you so much. I've got a speech," she told the audience.
"I don't know if I can get through it. Just bear with me. Thank you so much to TV WEEK for this incredible honour. If someone had told 16-year-old me, who suffered crippling anxiety and severe body dysmorphia, that one day I would be standing on the stage with this award, she wouldn't have believed it.