'I'm not going to make it.' As her star rose, Rebecca Gibney had 15 panic attacks a day.

Australia fell in love with Rebecca Gibney in Packed to the Rafters. But behind-the-scenes of her incredible career, the actress was fighting a private battle.

She was recently featured on This Is Your Life, and while the program featured sweet moments with visits from her co-stars, and a cameo from Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee-Furness, Gibney also had some deeper learnings to share.

Now in her 50s, she has started to talk about the mental health battles she has faced throughout her life, especially a particularly dark time in her 30s, where she even contemplated taking her own life.

But long before that period, she endured struggles as a teenager as well, growing up with an abusive father.

Gibney began to open up publicly about her childhood in the late 2010s, writing about it on Instagram, and also speaking on Andrew Denton’s 2019 program, Interview.

“All through my teens growing up I really didn’t like my father, in fact I can probably say I hated him,” she told Denton.

“I blamed him for so much misery and not having a normal life. I could never bring friends home because he’d always be drunk. At that stage he wasn’t violent anymore, he was just a drunk, and he’d fall over,” she shared.