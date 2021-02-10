10 years since 'Friday', Rebecca Black is no longer the butt of the joke.

In 2011, a song was released that would change the way we’d think about our weekends forever.
Friday had long been the best day of the working week, because it signalled the end of the working week.
Come on, sing along: “Partying, partying, fun fun fun fun.” Post continues below video.
But then came along Rebecca Black and a viral YouTube video, and suddenly Fridays had an entirely new meaning.
Along with the typical 'Happy Friday!' messages, people laughed about 'getting down' and wondered 'what seat could I take?'
For most of us it was amusing. For Black, it was excruciating.
2021 marks 10 years since the release of 'Friday', and it's taken that long for Black to fully embrace her notoriety. She's released a remix of the song to mark the milestone, a far cry from the humiliation she said she felt when she was younger.
Top Comments
The sad thing is, a lot of her bullies would have been fully grown adults. This song sucks, but it doesn't mean that the 13 year old child who is singing it deserves to be bullied so horrifically.
When did she get the new nose?
Really? You read all of that and this is your comment?
Are you really going to comment on her appearance, after a whole article talking about how bullied she was as a 13 year old kid?