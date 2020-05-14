"Because it was... sunny." 17 parents share the reasons their toddler has cried in isolation.

It’s fair to say life in isolation has been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for the best of us.

But for parents with toddlers, isolation means having to deal with weekly meltdowns that don’t really make… sense. Like having to explain why you have to wear underpants to go outside for a walk or why you can’t just ‘teleport’ through Skype to see your family.

It’s a pretty tough gig considering toddlers cry over just about anything and everything. Whether it be over something small like buying the wrong type of grapes or things that make absolutely no sense like… the sun, sometimes you just can’t win.

Watch: Some of our favourite celebrities on parenting. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

So to make you feel better about your toddler’s emotional meltdowns (and give you a much-needed laugh), here are 17 completely irrational things toddlers have cried about during isolation.