A woman battling depression has shared a moment that gave her hope, a moment that showed her how much she is loved.

A moment that has now gone right around the world after she posted the image on Imgur.

Molly Murphy, a newly married woman from LA had just returned from a trip to San Francisco and, as she says was feeling low.

“I’ve been juggling a LOT lately,” wrote Molly on Imgur. “Just got married. Couldn’t afford a wedding. Family is sparse. Falling out with friends, yaddadyadda. But, the thing is, amidst all the struggle, my husband has relentlessly tried to cheer me up.’

When she lay down on her bed, she noticed her husband, Tim had written a 15-point love note on their bedroom mirror, titled “Reasons I Love My Wife.”

The Los Angeles-based engineer wrote that he loved his wife for her snorting laugh, her ‘beautiful singing voice’ and how she ‘is the most optimistic person about humanity that I know’

“She has experienced severe tragedy but yet is the most optimistic person about humanity that I know.”

Molly posted the image on Imgur, where it went viral.

Molly explained that she is aware that she has not been “the easiest person to deal with” during the tough times, admitting to taking out her anger on her husband by shouting at him and locking herself in the bathroom.

She says that she is amazed the image had such an impact on people “I’m torn between shocked, mortified, embarrassed, proud, nervous.” she wrote on Facebook.

The list reads:

Reasons I love my wife.