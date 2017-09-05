Five daily struggles everyone who suffers from hayfever knows.

It’s a couple of minutes past 9am and I’m briskly walking to my desk trying not to draw attention to the fact that I’ve walked into the office late. I sit in my chair, drop my handbag down next to me and turn my head when I’m met with the face of a co-worker.

“Are you OK?” they ask me, leaning in close with a look of concern painted across their face.

“Yes?” I respond to their question with a question. I mean, I think I’m OK. Am I OK? I ask myself. Hang on. Of course I’m OK before I start to panic at the thought of my skirt being tucked into undies or looking down and noticing I’m wearing two different shoes.

“It’s just, it looks like you’ve been crying,” they respond and then it dawns on me. That God. Damn. Hayfever.

If you suffer from it too, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. No, we're not crying, our eyes are just constantly on the brink of watering. But thank you, concerned fellow staff member, for noticing.

Here are five other daily struggles everyone who suffers from hayfever knows:

1. Your day is ruined if you forgot your hayfever tablets.

The easiest way to find me is generally to follow the trail of my hayfever tablets. It's my safety net, my warm fluffy blanket, my hot cup of tea, the one that that will keep all of those dreaded symptoms in check. That's until I forget to pop that beautiful little box into my bag - and all of a sudden my day falls apart. Much like my ability to hold back all of the mucus that's currently collecting in my throat, nose and probably ears.

2. You're the only person who is definitely not excited about spring.