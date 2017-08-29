The ‘real’ Taylor Swift was in her new music video and (almost) everyone missed it.

Will the real Taylor Swift please stand up? Oh wait… she… she… might have.

When T-Swift released the video for Look What You Made Me Do On Monday, die-hard fans and nosy folks all around the world were quick to analyse it, pouring over every potential swipe at her enemies.

But in all the gleeful over-analysis we may have missed the most important part.

It’s possible, very possible, the real Taylor Swift made a cameo appearance in the last 45 seconds of the video.

In the final 30 seconds of the film clip all 14 iterations of Taylor are lined up in front of a private plane. As they bicker and swap the iconic insults that have been thrown at T-Swift in the past, there’s another Taylor just sneakily standing behind them on the wing of the plane.