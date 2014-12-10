Wednesday afternoon's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Real estate ad boasts “the aboriginals have already moved out”.

A real estate advertisement for luxury apartments has used the absence of Aboriginal people as a ‘selling point’.

Iconic suburb Redfern, in the city’s inner East, has long been the indigenous heart of Sydney’s inner city. But the ad — first published online four years ago — included the words “the Aboriginals have already moved out” in its advertising copy.

It’s a move that has outraged Aboriginal leaders, The Australian reports.

“Dei Cota has good rental return and convenient location. The Aboriginals have already moved out, now Redfern is the last virgin suburb close to city, it will have great potential for the capital growth in the near future,” the online advertisement, by Great Fortune Investments — one of several firms marketing at private company Dei Cota, read.

A screenshot from the Great Fortune Investments website, where the offensive advertisement was visible until yesterday.

Deicorp owner Fouad Deiri told The Australian that Great Fortune Investments had not “correctly” worded the advertisement.

“They were trying to make comment about the relocation of The Block and it hadn’t been worded correctly,” he said. “The Chinese have a funny way of expressing themselves where they use their words where they are not trying to be offensive, but they do offend people.”

The company removed the offending reference yesterday from its website. (As they damn well should).

2. Bail revoked for Bega Cheese ex-boss who sexually abused children.

By JAMELLE WELLS

Maurice Van Ryn, the former Bega Cheese boss who sexually abused six children, has had his bail revoked.

In November, Van Ryn was granted bail by a Bega local court magistrate after pleading guilty to multiple sex offences involving children as young as eight at Tathra on the NSW far South Coast.

After allegations he molested a child while he was on bail, the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions called for the 59 year old to be taken back into custody.

A District Court judge in Sydney revoked Van Ryn’s bail until his sentencing in February.

In November, Van Ryn pleaded guilty to 12 child sex offences dating back to 2006 and involving six boys aged eight to 16.