The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 23.

Three friends killed in UK park terror attack.

Three friends have been named as the victims of a suspected terrorist attack in a park in Reading, southern England.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, originally from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, history teacher James Furlong, 36, and scientist David Wails, were killed in the knife attack on Saturday night.

A heart-shaped floral tribute to the three men could be seen outside The Blagrave Arms pub in Reading on Monday afternoon, alongside candles and a note from the staff.

Joe, James and David - three friends - died in a terror related attack in England over the weekend. Image: Facebook. "The Blagrave Arms management and staff are devastated at the announcement that the three people who died in the Forbury Gardens attack on Saturday were regular customers and very dear friends of ours," it read.

"Our hearts go out to their family and friends, and the other victims of this horrific incident."

A message among the flowers paid tribute to the three.

"Our friends were the kindest, most genuine, and most loveliest people in our community that we had the pleasure in knowing," it said.

Ritchie-Bennett and Furlong had been strong supporters of the LGBT+ community, the chief executive of charity Reading Pride said.

"They will be sorely missed by myself personally and many in the community," Martin Cooper said.

The 25-year-old suspect is understood to be Khairi Saadallah, a refugee of the civil war in Libya, who briefly came to the attention of MI5 last year.