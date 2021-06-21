'From brekky to dessert, here's how I repurpose my leftovers that has the kids scraping their plates for more.'﻿

If there’s something we do really well in my house it’s wasting food.

It is something we’re really conscious of, and we have the best of intentions. When I grocery shop, I shop intentionally... but any parent knows how it goes.

A lot of the time you’re shopping with a recipe or number of people in mind, and you can’t just buy half a capsicum or a third of that thickened cream for it.

I’ll pop the unused groceries in the fridge and promise myself I’ll use it in the coming days. But I just don’t. Come bin night, things in our fridge become a bit wrinkly, soft and sad – and the cycle continues.

It’s madness to me that Australia is said to waste 7.3 million tonnes of food each year, which is enough to fill 13,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

With 5 of us in our house, we almost always have leftovers. So we all made a pact: let’s stop banishing perfectly good leftovers to the fridge for them to be forgotten and wasted.

Pampas have set out to inspire people to live more sustainably by transforming their leftovers and everyday ingredients into delicious pies and sweet or savoury baked goods. Basically recycling your food has a new term: re-pie-cling.

We’ve always got Pampas pastry sheets in our freezer, and I definitely know that everything tastes better wrapped in pastry, so it was the solution we were looking for! I’m getting pretty good at turning leftovers in our fridge or pantry into another meal with pastry, and quite frankly I think that it works a treat from breakfast, lunch to dinner and dessert.

Here are my super easy recipes to keep the whole family’s stomachs happy, and re-use what you’ve already got.