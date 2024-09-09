The real reason Raygun is being seen with so many celebrities.

It was a very busy weekend for Raygun.

First, she's been on a cruise ship busting a few break dancing moves with billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Then a photograph of Raygun and her husband at lunch was posted on Instagram. But it's who they were dining with that turned heads… none other than singer Boy George.

So where did the Australian b-girl's newfound celebrity friendships come from?

Raygun and a billionaire.

Raygun, aka Dr Rachael Gunn, was invited on Branson's Virgin Voyages Celebration Voyage cruise which is currently sailing the Mediterranean.

Also on board was the man behind Virgin Voyages (and hundreds of other companies) Sir Richard Branson.

A statement from his team confirmed: "Sir Richard personally invited the break dancer on the cruise as a special guest on all of the ships for the Celebration Series, celebrating her creativity and individuality."

It turns out the billionaire is a big fan.

At the event, Raygun spoke about her passion for breaking, saying it's about "relaxing, having fun and being yourself."