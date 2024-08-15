We've fact checked everything that's happened since Raygun performed at the Olympics.

It's hard to believe it was only last week that Raygun broke the internet with her viral break-dancing performance.

Dr Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, was Australia's bgirl representative, and her breaking battles quickly turned into memes splashed across the Internet.

But things have turned ugly. Valid critique has morphed into hate. Unfounded claims are being spouted as truth. And we've forgotten the human behind a now worldwide pile-on against Dr Gunn — whose breaking name is 'Raygun'.

Here's the real story.

'Inside job' allegations about Raygun's husband are false.

Perhaps the most dogged rumour was that Raygun secured her place on the Australian Olympic team because her husband was the national selector and a judge at the qualifying event.

These allegations went viral on X/Twitter, and were viewed millions of times.

For context, Raygun's husband is also a breaker and he is his wife's breaking coach. However, he was not a judge at the Oceania Olympic qualifiers held in Sydney last October. In fact, there were no Australians on the nine-person panel.

This has been fact-checked by AAP and also AusBreaking, who released a statement on the matter.