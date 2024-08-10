Meet Raygun: Australia's most viral athlete from the Paris Olympics.

Despite a much-anticipated appearance by rapper Snoop Dogg to open the inaugural female break dancing event at the Olympic Games, it was a performance by an Australian that has everyone talking.

Dr Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, was Australia's bgirl representative, whose breaking battles went viral overnight. She secured her place as Australia's b-girl representative after winning last year's Oceania Breaking Championships.

Unfortunately, Gunn, whose breaking name is 'Raygun', attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, with some feeling her performance was awkward. The competitor received no points against any of her three opponents from the judges. Competitors are judged in categories of technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality and originality.

But there's no denying Raygun had plenty of creativity, for example, when she busted out some kangaroo hopping. And she obviously had a hell of a lot of fun doing what she loves.

It's that sort of energy that is shifting the conversation online.

Then the memeification began.

"Raygun from Australia is my Olympic hero actually."