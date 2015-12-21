Ray Martin says that the ABC's Q&A is great - unless you're female.

Critics of the ABC’s Q&A often write-off the program with claims it is left-leaning and biased.

Even our former PM Tony Abbott labelled the flagship Monday night show “a Left-wing lynch mob” and “outta control”.

But veteran journalist Ray Martin and former SBS managing director Shaun Brown have audited the show and reckon those claims don’t hold up.

But they did find another problem – women’s voices are being heard less often than men’s.

The duo examined six months’ worth of episodes – they watched the 23 shows repeatedly, examined the transcript and pored over questions and tweets – as part of an ABC-ordered audit of the program.

Martin wrote for News Limited that the show wasn’t a “drag-‘em-out, knock-‘em’-down style of Town Hall public debate”, nor an out of control lefty lynch mob, nor “democracy in action”, as per the program’s claims.