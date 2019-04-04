Rawvana has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Here's how it felt when they turned on her.

In early March, a five second clip of 28-year-old Yovana Mendoza went viral.

She describes discovering it as “one of the worst days of [her] life“.

Mendoza, known to Instagram as Rawvana – a portmanteaus of ‘raw’ and and ‘nirvana’ – has an Instagram following of 1.3 million.

Her brand was built off the promotion of a raw vegan lifestyle, encouraging followers to “eat an abundance of delicious fruits and veggies”. Only recently, she launched a new “21 Day Raw Vegan Detox and Yoga Challenge” which she sold for USD$69.

Listen to Mamamia’s daily news podcast The Quicky discuss why the world of vegan Youtubers is imploding. Post continues after audio.



In January, Mendoza shared a photograph of her sitting on a table, holding a basket of vegetables alongside the caption: “6 Years ago I discovered a healthy way of life I want YOU to EXPERIENCE the amazing benefits from a plant based diet. Clear Mind, Weightloss, Clear Skin, Better Mood, More Energy and MUCH More.”

She also preaches the importance of “revealing your authentic self”. The words sit on the ‘About‘ section of her website.

“Let your authentic side come out!” she tweeted in late 2017.

But on that day, which Mendoza describes as the worst of her life, it was ‘authenticity’ that was the problem.

Vegan Rawvana did not look so vegan as she sat beside a vlogger friend at a table and smiled at the camera, with a plate of fish sitting in front of her.

She shifted her arms as she realised her meal was in frame, subtly trying to cover what was on her plate.