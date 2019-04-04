Rawvana has 1.3 million Instagram followers. Here's how it felt when they turned on her.

In early March, a five second clip of 28-year-old Yovana Mendoza went viral.
She describes discovering it as “one of the worst days of [her] life“.
Mendoza, known to Instagram as Rawvana – a portmanteaus of ‘raw’ and and ‘nirvana’ – has an Instagram following of 1.3 million.
Her brand was built off the promotion of a raw vegan lifestyle, encouraging followers to “eat an abundance of delicious fruits and veggies”. Only recently, she launched a new “21 Day Raw Vegan Detox and Yoga Challenge” which she sold for USD$69.
In January, Mendoza shared a photograph of her sitting on a table, holding a basket of vegetables alongside the caption: “6 Years ago I discovered a healthy way of life I want YOU to EXPERIENCE the amazing benefits from a plant based diet. Clear Mind, Weightloss, Clear Skin, Better Mood, More Energy and MUCH More.”
Do you want to cleanse your body and lose weight?? ????OFFICIAL LAUNCH of my new 21 Day Raw Vegan Detox & Yoga challenge starting Next Monday February 18 ???? 21 DAY DETOX for FAST results! ☀ Includes: 1. ???? MEAL PLAN: 100% Raw Vegan meals, Shopping list, Meal prep for the week & Delicious, easy recipes! 2. ???? Yoga Fitness PLAN: Effective & easy to follow video routines that you can do from home! 3. ???? MOTIVATION: Tips & support videos through the week on all my platforms. Supportive online community using the hashtag #RawvanaChallenge2018 Join to achieve a transformation in body, mind and spirit! Everything in the challenge (shopping list, recipes, videos) is in the program???? LINK IN MY PROFILE & STORIES ????. ❤#RawvanaChallenge2019 —————————————————————- Quieres limpiar tu sistema y bajar de peso?? ????LANZAMIENTO OFICIAL de mi NUEVO Reto de 21 Días! Comenzamos este Lunes 18 de Febrero????Link para descargar en mi Perfil???????? Incluye: 1. ???? PLAN ALIMENTICIO: 100% CrudiVegano, Lista de compras, Preparación de comida para la semana & Recetas ricas, fáciles y económicas! 2. ???? PLAN FITNESS de Yoga: Videos de rutinas efectivas y fáciles de seguir, que puedes hacer desde tu casa! 3. ???? MOTIVACIÓN: Videos & tips de apoyo durante el Reto en mis redes. Comunidad de apoyo en línea usando el hashtag #Retoawvana2019 Únete para lograr un cambio de mente, cuerpo y espíritu! Todo el material del reto (Lista de compras, Recetas, Videos) está en el programa. ???? LINK EN MI PERFIL & HISTORIAS????. • ❤ #RetoRawvana2019
She also preaches the importance of “revealing your authentic self”. The words sit on the ‘About‘ section of her website.
“Let your authentic side come out!” she tweeted in late 2017.
But on that day, which Mendoza describes as the worst of her life, it was ‘authenticity’ that was the problem.
Vegan Rawvana did not look so vegan as she sat beside a vlogger friend at a table and smiled at the camera, with a plate of fish sitting in front of her.
She shifted her arms as she realised her meal was in frame, subtly trying to cover what was on her plate.
I was feeling down yesterday so I went to stock up on fruits and veggies????????????????Visiting my parents this weekend and I’m SO Excited to be making some recipes here????????COMMENT BELOW what you want me to make! ————————————— Ayer me sentía triste así que fui a @specialtyproduce para llenarme de frutas y verduras???????????????? Visitando a mis papás este fin de semana y estoy SÚPER Emocionada de hacer recetitas????????COMENTA ABAJO que se te antoja que haga! #Rawvana #Rawvanafam
Top Comments
I have very little sympathy for this woman, very little indeed.
If you are going to be on social media spruiking some sort of lifestyle and making money from it, you had better be god damn well living that life, or your followers will turn on you like rabid dogs when they find out you're a big fat hypocrite and liar.
I literally could not give a hoot about what people eat, what they put into their bodies. But people who make money out of lying through their fricken teeth about what they're doing can go jump.
She would have been absolutely fine if she had told her followers that she was reintroducing animal protein into her diet. But because she lied, she's now paying the price. Quite literally in this situation.
It's just proof how dangerous and unsustainable veganism is, and most seem to grow out of that fad eventually, or if they don't they end up with Osteoporosis in their early 40s. Veganism should never be encouraged. I have yet to meet a healthy vegan. Most are skeletal, malnourished, and quite unhinged due to the lack of nutrition. It is a dangerous and wreckless fad that needs to die and more people seem to be aware of the risks and less people taking it up, which is good. Despite the lies from PETA, cowspiracy and 'gamechangers'.