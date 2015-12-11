Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest news from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Ravenswood school back in the headlines.

There are reports today that a group of girls from the school locked a young “sports star” in a cupboard and stripped her. Two girls were reportedly suspended and another two were expelled over the alleged treatment of the Year 8 student, according to reports from The Daily Telegraph.

Last week a speech by the departing school captain Sarah Haynes went viral. In the speech, Haynes criticised the school, accusing it of being more concerned with the business of running a school than educating kids.

In a response to the speech by Sarah Haynes the school’s council chairman Mark Webb said in a statement “This relates to a family taking the school to court about a disagreement over disciplinary action taken against a number of students following an incident of alleged bullying.”

Sarah’s parents Christopher and Robyn Haynes have lodged a statement of claim in the Supreme Court in a matter due to be heard next on December 17.

2. 15-year old boy charged yesterday on terrorism charges back in court today.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in #Sydney counter-terrorism raids had been under surveillance for more than a year https://t.co/45gHRA6KH6 — ABC News Sydney (@abcnewsSydney) December 10, 2015

A 15-year old boy who was among a group of five men who were charged with conspiracy to conduct an act in preparation for a terrorist act had been on the police radar for more than a year.

The men are accused of plans to target government buildings, including the Australian Federal Police offices in Sydney.

The 15-year old applied for bail at Parramatta Children’s Court through his barrister Charles Waterstreet.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Bruce Wells told the court the boy posed a risk to the safety of the community.

Sergeant Wells said the boy used coded text messages to communicate with his co-accused about becoming a martyr.

In one message the boy said: “I’m going to get to paradise through banana, God is great, no God but Allah.”

The ABC reports that the court heard the word “banana” was a coded reference for a gun.

Among photos police recovered from the boy’s home were pictures of an Islamic State fighter and a picture of an Islamic State beheading.

The boy had been the subject of three separate counter-terrorism raids over the past two years.

If convicted of the terror charge, the teenage boy faces the prospect of life in prison.

The magistrate will make her decision today.

3. Bill Shorten caught texting and driving.

Labor Leader Bill Shorten has been caught on camera using his mobile phone while driving and the evidence to prove it has been splashed across the front page of The Herald Sun.

A motorist told The Herald Sun he filmed the opposition leader using his phone for at least six seconds as he drives after dropping his children at music lessons.