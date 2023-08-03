'Part of me was missing for years. I found it on the dance floor.' Meet Lynne, the 'Rave Granny'.

In the late 1980s, Lynne Cole loved nothing more than sneaking out to a rave to get lost in the music and dance her heart out.

After becoming a mother at 21, and again to twins at age 27, she felt as if her rave-going days were behind her.

"My ex-husband wasn't into rave music, he didn't like me going out and I was busy being a mum," original raver and film industry professional Lynne tells Mamamia.

"For years I felt like part of myself was missing and now decades later, I am making up for lost time."



Video via TikTok @ravegranny

Lynne's first venture back into raving was in 2015 when her three kids, Melissa, Jessica and Richard were booking tickets to a dance music festival in Sydney called Defqon.

"My kids told me to go with them but I felt hesitant. At the last minute, I bought my ticket and went along. At first, I hung around with them but then they wanted to explore and I was happy to keep dancing, I was loving it.

"Without me knowing, someone took a video of me dancing in my comfortable granny clothes and big sunhat and my reputation as the 'Rave Granny' was born."

Unembarrassed by all the attention, the grandmother-of-one has instead leaned into her Rave Granny persona, becoming well known on the "friendly" Australian rave circuit. Her dozens of TikTok videos, which show her dancing at different raves, have amassed over 3.7 million likes.

"Every time I turn up at a rave I get so many 'hellos' and requests for photos and hugs. At first, the young people thought I was doing it for attention and there was some suspicion, but now people know I am in it for the joy of raving.