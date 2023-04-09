'I found what I thought was 'rough sex' porn on my boyfriend's phone. Then I kept watching.'

This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

At first my mind doesn’t comprehend what it’s seeing.

I'm looking at some porn on my boyfriend's phone, just curious about which videos appeal to him. Admittedly, there is an element of self harm here, of wanting to stumble across a gorgeous blonde with a tiny waist and huge tits to justify my negative self-image.

OK, he’s into rough sex, I figure. Sometimes I am too!

Watch: 6 Signs Of People Who Have Been Abused. Story continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

But as I fast forward through the clip, tears stream down the actress’s face as she begs the man to stop.

Is she even acting..? Each woman in the compilation looks as distressed as the next.

I note that my boyfriend has downloaded two of these videos onto his phone. I imagine him masturbating to this type of content and I feel sick.

I confront him.

My boyfriend swears he couldn’t watch the videos, that he’d tried but couldn’t go through with it. Had just forgotten to delete them. He’s not angry that I found them and doesn’t try to defend himself. I can tell he’s ashamed.

He admits to downloading them because he was angry with me.

I choose to believe my kind, sensitive, gentle boyfriend didn’t watch those ugly videos.

He went through some really bad stuff as a child. I can't blame him for having some unsavoury ideas around sex.

He promises nothing like this will ever happen again.