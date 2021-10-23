'I left the music industry after years of harassment. Rancid Eddie is just the start.'

In the last few weeks, even if you’re not very plugged into the Australian indie music scene, you might have seen the name Rancid Eddie come across your timelines. ﻿

They’re a Melbourne band who have received some criticism from both the public and people in the music industry for their lyrics. According to them, they believe "music and lyricism cannot itself be harmful, because it is diffusive in its expression".

Many of us disagree.

The lyrics in question are from several of their songs, most notably from their single 'Dry', which has gone viral on TikTok.

Some of the lyrics include:

Sex doesn't feel very nice no more.

And our kiss don't taste like it did before.

I can't get it up when I'm all out of love.

And I'm always drunk 'cause I hate you so damn much.

When I heard the lyrics, I was not surprised, but I was still disappointed.

Disappointed that the Australian music industry still seems to have an undercurrent of misogyny, one that made me want to separate myself from working in music years ago.

As soon as I left school, I knew I wanted to work in local music. I wanted to work in radio specifically, as I hosted a community radio show where I had free rein playing all the up-and-coming bands I wanted. ﻿

Turning 18 opened up a new world to me of being able to be immersed in the culture I loved. I went to gigs three or four times a week, approaching bands I liked to interview them on my community radio show.