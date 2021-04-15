"There's something really wrong with that kid”: The comment about my son that made me sick.

April is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Awareness Month.

Last week Australian Comedian Josh Thomas shared his diagnosis of Autism, as he felt that “representation of people in the media with Autism is so slim, and the Autism Spectrum is so varied.”

We have three children, and none of them are neurotypical.

Watch: What life is like with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Post continues below.



Video via Autistica

One of the most refreshing things about living in a neurodiverse household is getting to see the world through their eyes.

In a world where so many filters are applied to the way that we project our lives to others, it's very grounding to constantly hear the truth.

Our eight and ten-year-old sons are living with ASD and our five-year-old daughter is yet to have the formal testing, but has been flagged as likely also being on the Spectrum.

When recently speaking to a group of teachers at their new school, the kids enthusiastically volunteered their knowledge of ASD.

They know that they have something called Autism and they self-describe this to mean 'that we learn things differently to other people’, ‘we just see the world a bit differently and go to lots of appointments’, and ‘sometimes it makes me have crazy meltdowns and not want anyone to touch me'.

We have told our children of their diagnoses in the same way that we have told them that they have blue or brown eyes, that they have male or female genitalia, that they need to brush their teeth or wear a seatbelt. We are simply stating a fact.

A fact that we can’t and wouldn’t change, but we will stand alongside them and be present as we work out how to navigate it as a family.