A woman stopped to help a 16-year-old boy. Then she realised something was very, very wrong.

Content warning: This post contains accounts of violence and sexual assault that may be distressing.
For this Salt Lake City woman, running was just a part of her daily routine.
But on March 19, when the 50-year-old mother jogged along the same path she had used a hundred times before – everything changed.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was running when she stopped to aid a teenage boy who looked like he needed help
Standing by the path with his scooter, 16-year-old Rainier Craig Peterson asked to borrow the runner’s phone.
But after letting the young boy make a call, she soon realised that something was very, very wrong.
There was no one on the other end of the line.
The fake phone call was all just a part of Peterson’s disturbing plan.
The woman tried to grab her phone back, but in just seconds, the boy had dragged her down and off the path into a ditch.
Vanessa Grigoriadis explains the importance of mattress girl…
Telling her “you will die today”, the 16-year-old reportedly punched and strangled the woman as she struggled to remain conscious.
“I was so quickly passing out and so desperate for air,” the unnamed woman told The Salt Lake Tribune.
“And again, realising, ‘I cannot believe this is how my kids are going to lose their mother. I cannot believe this is how it ends for me’.”
The teen then sexually assaulted the woman a number of times, threatening to slit her throat with a glass bottle he had smashed if she resisted his violent attack.
After two failed attempts to escape the boy’s violent grip, the woman finally escaped, finding a passer-by who called the police for her.
“I hit her and dragged her into a ditch and forced sex upon her,” Peterson told a judge at his hearing last week, according to Fox13.
Admitting his sinister plan to trick the victim into lending him her phone, Peterson pleaded guilty and will likely remain in juvenile detention until he is 21 years old before serving at least a further 10 years in the adult prison system.
If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.
Top Comments
If he's like that at the age of 16 I shudder to think what he'll be like in 20 years time. Hopefully he can be rehabilitated but sadly I don't hold out much hope. Happy to be proven wrong though.
Rapists and animal abusers never change. Thieves? Con artists? Murderers? They can change. But rapists and animal abusers never change.