A $60 raincoat, game-changing umbrella and 7 other wet weather finds you won't regret buying.

Before La Niña, I never really 'prepared' for the rain. If I had an umbrella I'd use it, otherwise I'd throw my jacket over my head, run from A to B and hope for the best.

These past few months have changed that.

Thanks to the never-ending rain in Sydney, I've been searching high and low for proper wet weather gear that's practical and stylish. I'm talkin' umbrellas that don't flip inside out from a gust of wind! And a cute raincoat to match.

Whether you're dealing with La Niña or just preparing for some rainy days ahead, here are my nine wet weather recommendations.

Because everyone deserves to get to work with dry clothes and frizz-free hair.

Uniqlo is known for its great quality affordable pieces, and this waterproof parka with its oversized fit is no exception. I've personally worn it almost every day since I got it and can attest to how good of a purchase it is.