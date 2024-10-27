In 1974, cousins Raelene Eaton and Yvonne Waters disappeared. 50 years later, the investigation is ongoing.

In 1974, Perth was a city basking in the glow of a mining boom. The beaches were packed every weekend, and Sunday sessions at beachside pubs were a ritual for young West Australians seeking sun, surf, and socialising.

But on April 7 that year, what started as an ordinary Sunday afternoon would become one of Western Australia's most enduring mysteries — one that would haunt families, baffle investigators, and remain unsolved for half a century.

The day Raelene Eaton and Yvonne Waters disappeared.

"Have a good time."

These were the last words Raelene Eaton's mother said to her daughter before she disappeared.

Raelene Eaton was 16 when she left the house to meet up with her cousin, 17 year old Yvonne Waters on April 7. They had told their families they were headed to the Oxford Hotel in Leederville to watch a band perform. But the cousins, who were also close friends, never made it home.

Police believe that at some point on April 7, Raelene and Yvonne decided to head to the White Sands Hotel in Scarborough. Witnesses at the White Sands that afternoon would later recall seeing the girls in conversation with three "scruffy" men who stood out from the usual crowd. The men were described as rough around the edges and in their early 20s — notably older than the two girls.

The last reported sighting of the cousins was outside the White Sands Hotel, where a witness reported seeing the girls outside the venue, talking to the men they had been socialising with. When the witness looked back up, the girls — and the men they had been with — were gone.