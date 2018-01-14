"She's a 'gender equality' t**t, " Marney starts.

"She's obsessed with race.

"And her seed with [sic] taint our royal family. Just a dumb little commoner."

The racist insults continue and when her friend calls her out, she responds, "lol. So what" before adding, "Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn't mean I hate their race. Just means I don't want their culture invading mine."

Listen: The rest of the world, including the Mamamia Out Loud team, love Meghan Markle.



Marney has since apologised for the texts, claiming she was "to an extent... taken out of context".

In a statement to The Mail on Sunday she said: "No offence was intended and, again, I apologise unreservedly for any such offence or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of UKIP my friends, family and loved ones."

Upon learning of her messages from The Mail on Sunday, Marney was "immediately suspended" from the UK Independence Party.

But her boyfriend's future with the party he leads also looks in doubt. Especially, since some members had been calling for his resignation since he left his wife Tatiana Smurova for Marney.

The Mail reports his fate will most likely be known after an upcoming party meeting.

But from where we're sitting on the other side of the world, it doesn't look good.