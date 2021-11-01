Where are they now? The cast of The Rachel Zoe Project 13 years on.

From 2008 to 2013, The Rachel Zoe Project charted the day-to-day chaos of stylist Rachel Zoe’s work and home life, running for five seasons.

It captured Zoe’s dealings with celebrities, her husband Rodger Berman and her team - including assistant stylists Taylor Jacobson and Brad Goreski.

And the show became an overnight success.

But behind the scenes, there was serious animosity among the cast, and that still remains to this day.

Watch: Mamamia reviews non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Here’s a look at what the stars of the show have been up to since.

The Rachel Zoe Project: Taylor Jacobson.

Image: Getty + Instagram. Taylor Jacobson had been working as a styling associate before the Rachel Zoe Project in 2008, but her relationship with Zoe and Berman, soon deteriorated.