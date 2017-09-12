Highly-respected podcast presenter and producer Rachel Corbett has joined Mamamia as Director of Podcasts as the network achieves its 30 millionth download.

With more than 60,000 unique listeners each day, Mamamia’s small team of podcast producers and presenters are leading the industry in independent audio content, with the company delivering more than 600,000 downloads weekly across 19 show titles, with 23 female hosts.

While the media debate continues about women on radio, Mamamia has quietly built the largest women’s podcast network globally, featuring almost two dozen female hosts.

Mamamia’s Head of Content, Holly Wainwright, points to the low representation of female voices in commercial radio as to one of the many reasons women are gravitating towards the Mamamia Podcast Network in such large numbers.

“Women’s voices and women’s stories are still in the minority on commercial radio. We have 23 women speaking across Mamamia’s podcast network and sixty thousand women who are listening to one of our shows each day. This clearly demonstrates the appetite for female-led audio content,” said Wainwright.

“Podcasts present highly targeted opportunities for brands to reach people who have self-selected into specific areas of interest.