FLUFF: Rachel Bilson just had a baby. Gave it a very Hollywood name.

Congratulations are in order for The OC star Rachel Bilson, who has reportedly given birth to a baby girl.

The (no doubt ridiculously talented and good-looking) child is the first for Bilson, 33, and her partner, 33-year-old Star Wars: The Phantom Menace star Hayden Christensen.

Us Weekly claims the news is confirmed from “multiple sources” — and that the little girl’s name is Briar Rose.

(Just like the princess in Sleeping Beauty. Cute.)

The couple have been dating since 2007 and met on the set of their film Jumper.

Bilson has always spoken about wanting a family.

“I definitely have family on the brain. Having kids is something I want to see in my future – I hope,” the actress said in 2013.

As for us, we’re just a little bit sad they didn’t have a son and name him Luke so Christensen/Darth Vader can repeat his famous line when rocking him to sleep.

Maybe for baby number two?

Congratulations, you beautiful people.

Speaking of how gorgeous Rachel Bilson is…

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen

