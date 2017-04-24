Both of these women are bad mothers.

Pregnant women of Australia, I hope you weren’t reading Stellar Magazine yesterday.

Not that there’s anything wrong with the glossy magazine that pops out of your News Ltd paper every Sunday, it’s a bloody good read, but because if you did, you would have had a crash-course in the confusing, un-winnable culture war to which you’ve just been conscripted.

For a start, on the magazine’s cover, there’s a glorious creature with tousled hair, long honeyed limbs and a seductive stare, cradling a newborn. It’s Rachael Finch, four weeks after giving birth, and she looks incredible. The cover line reads: ‘Nobody Deserves To Be Made To Feel Like They’re A Bad Mother’.

Inside, things get more incredible. Rachael wears a dusky pink ballgown, and is reclining on a lounge with her improbably gorgeous husband, Michael Miziner, baby Dominic and their curly-haired daughter, Violet.

A post shared by Rachael Finch (@rachael_finch) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

A more perfect image of motherhood could not exist: Beautiful babies, handsome husband, ballgowns and bed hair. That’s what it’s like, ladies, don’t you worry about that.

Flick on a few pages, and you’ll find Mia Freedman.

Mia isn’t in a ballgown, she’s in the stylish everyday clothes she wears to work, and scattered around the page are social media snaps of Mia with her first son, Luca.

Far away from being a newborn, Luca Lavigne is 19 years old, and the story opens with reference to a chapter he’s written for his mother’s new book Work, Strife, Balance about what it was like being raised by a feminist media mogul/overachiever.

‘His mother was brilliant, supportive and inspiring,’ writes Jordan Baker. ‘But she was also chaotic. There were many forgotten pick-ups and hungry lunch times.’

While over on page 11, Rachael Finch is taking her three-year-old along to birthday parties so she can monitor the food that goes into Violet’s mouth – ‘Sometimes… they don’t have sandwiches or sushi or fruit, so before she goes I make sure she’s full of healthy food… she understands it’s a treat when she has a tiny slice of birthday cake,’ – over on page 17, Mia Freedman is forgetting to take her infant son to parties at all.