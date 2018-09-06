-With AAP

1. Popular BBC radio presenter dies from cancer a day after her final statement.



Popular British radio presenter Rachael Bland has died from breast cancer after announcing she had “only days” to live.

The BBC radio presenter and newsreader, who documented her cancer journey through her blog and podcast You, Me and the Big C, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. She was 40 years old.

The news comes just a day after the mum-of-one announced: “the time has come”.

“I’m told I’ve only got days,” she said in a tweet. “It’s very surreal.”

In the words of the legendary Frank S – I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. ???????? pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 3, 2018

Rachael’s husband Steve praised his wife in a statement, speaking of her devotion to her two-year-old son, Freddie.

“She was an incredibly talented broadcaster as well as a wonderful and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, most importantly to her, a mother to her precious little Freddie,” he said.

“We all take such huge comfort and pride from the amazing and tireless work she has done since her diagnosis to reduce the stigma around cancer and prove that it is possible to live life to the fullest even when facing huge challenges on a daily basis.

“At the end, even though her body was at its weakest, her voice was at its strongest and most powerful.”

The Radio 5 Live broadcaster was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016, but in May this year was told her cancer was incurable.

She spent her final months writing a memoir for her son, a “love letter to my beautiful boy”, who she wouldn’t be able to see grow up.

