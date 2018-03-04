'I challenged myself to quit coffee for two weeks. I honestly haven't had a cup since.'

Last year as part of a challenge I was asked if I would try going coffee free for two weeks. My initial response was a big fat ‘hell no’. I had a three month old and quite frankly coffee was LIFE however in a moment of sheer craziness I said yes. Heck it was only two weeks, I love a good challenge and nothing seemed as challenging as ditching my life force for a couple of weeks.
The two weeks without coffee started somewhat as a version of hell. I withdrew HARD. I got the shakes, migraines, dizzy and tired like I wouldn’t believe. I couldn’t believe I’d done this voluntarily. Why, why did I do this?! I had a baby, a toddler and a four year old, I had legit lost my marbles. I had always said the day I gave up coffee hell would freeze over and I was suddenly making hell a very cold place.
At the end of the two weeks of detoxing something crazy happened, something highly unexpected however much appreciated. I started to feel GOOD! Better than good actually. Not only was I surviving, for the first time I was anxiety medication free without having major anxiety. It was like (very slowly) flicking a switch, a very, very important switch.
Coffee was making me jittery and anxious. I thought it was just anxiety but since cutting the coffee the anxiety has dropped off an exponential amount. Without (or with a reduced amount) of anxiety I feel better equipped to deal with the challenges of parenthood and life and I feel much calmer. This is probably my number one win.