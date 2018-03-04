'I challenged myself to quit coffee for two weeks. I honestly haven't had a cup since.'

I’m five months coffee free now and the coffee free benefits are plentiful.

My daughters reflux has improved so much since ditching the coffee that I’ve been able to slowly cut her reflux medication. She is also having proper day sleeps for the first time which as other mums will know is a major win.

I have a different kind of energy than before. It’s natural and doesn’t spike and drop off like it did with drinking coffee. I do have to maintain it with healthy foods and exercise and steering clear of junk food but that’s a win all round.

Coffee dehydrates. Being off it meant the water I was drinking was actually doing its job not counteracting the chemical dehydration caused by coffee. Because I’m not dehydrated my skin is clearer and naturally dewy and fresh. I can get away with wearing B.B. cream now because I’m not needing to cover so much pigmentation.

Speaking of maintaining with a healthy lifestyle… I found myself making healthier choices while off the coffee. More exercise, more water, no sneaky sips of Coke. I have started fine tuning my body and my body is responding.

My gut health is better. I’m not going to go into this except to say things are good in the gut.

Since ditching the coffee I’m much like a reformed smoker, preaching the anti caffeine word to anyone who will listen but I do have some advice before embarking on such a path.

The first couple of days is hard. Really hard. Start on a weekend, lock yourself in a dark room away from all humans if possible. Expect it, embrace it. It will get better.

Stock up on headache meds. For me on day three my headaches started to ease off but I had dull ones for about a week.

Find a hot, caffeine free alternative. I got stuck into rooibos tea. By finding a hot alternative you still get the relaxing, time out perks to having a coffee but with better health benefits. I now drink Rooibos tea like a junkie because I love the stuff so much!

Stick at it. It takes a bit of time for all the good stuff to kick in. Set yourself a goal and don’t stop until you’ve reached that goal. You need to allow time for the benefits to outweigh the bad and your body needs a chance to detox from the caffeine.

Ditching caffeine isn’t for everyone and for some people isn’t even an option they want to entertain but if you do mark my words, you’ll be thanking me later.