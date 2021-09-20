My Birth Story: 'I almost gave birth at a Wiggles concert.'

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series. To share your Birth Story, email [email protected] with 'My Birth Story' in the subject line.

This week we hear from Bec Calvert from Townsville, who is mum to almost four-year-old Dane and two-year-old Reid.

After struggling for five years to conceive eldest son Dane, Bec was surprised but overjoyed to fall pregnant with Reid while still on the pill.

Her experience of pregnancy with each son was also vastly different.

"My pregnancy with Dane was smooth sailing. No hiccups, everything went perfectly," Bec says.

"With Reid, my pregnancy was difficult. I had a lot of issues with bleeding and had to be admitted to hospital a few times to be monitored."

As her eldest son Dane’s birth was calm, empowering and quick, Bec was hopeful of the same outcome for Reid. And while baby Reid certainly made a speedy arrival on Mother’s Day in 2019, it was anything but calm!

"I was just 39 weeks pregnant and getting ready to head to a Wiggles concert with my then 17-month-old Dane. We had been waiting months for this day to arrive, and my little man was so excited!

"My partner Michael, Dane and I went to pick up my mum who was joining us, and as soon as I stepped out of the car to give her a hug, I felt a slight pain in my belly."

Putting it down to the false labour pains called Braxton-Hicks, Bec got back in the car with the family and headed to the Entertainment Centre in Townsville. Walking the 100 metres from the car to the concert, she started to feel the supposed Braxton-Hicks pains coming a little more regularly.