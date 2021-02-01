"Tinted brows make life easier": 14 mums on their best beauty tips for when you have zero time.

Back when you used to sleep at night and didn't rush around with a handbag full of toy cars, sultanas and pureed pumpkin, your beauty routine before you left the house probably looked something like this: a 12 step Korean skincare routine, followed by makeup, freshly styled hair and a spritz of fragrance.

Watch: Being a mum ain't easy. In fact, it's very very hard. Here's Laura Bryne on the contradictions that mothers face in their daily lives.



Video via Mamamia

But these days you have little people that rely on you for everything (rude!), and now you spend all your time and energy on keeping them alive.

Things have changed, and you're no longer interested in fussy routines with 146 different steps. You just want to look and feel good about yourself.

To help you get a quick and easy routine down pat, we asked a bunch of cool mums to share their humble hair and makeup hacks for getting ready when they have approximately zero time to do so.

Katie.

"I do a five-minute face. I pretty much set the timer on my phone and go, go, go! When the time is up, I put the [makeup] brushes down. This helps me not to faff around and allows me to spend the time on what most makes a difference to my tired face - usually eyebrows, concealer and mascara."

Abigail.

"Keratin treatment has changed my hair game. It's zero fuss and [I'm] always semi presentable now. Plus, 1000 Hour Brow Tint and a face tan water always manage to save the day. "

Jessica.

"A BIG yes to tinted moisturiser/sunscreen. I also always have an easy-to-use concealer in my kit - something that you can just swipe on (like Maybelline Instant Age Rewind). I'm not really one for a full face but these two products would make me feel vaguely alive. Oh, and dry shampoo."

Listen: According to Leigh, pregnancy and breastfeeding are two of the driest times for a new mum's skin so it's no wonder one Youbie is asking, 'While I've got this dry post-baby skin, should I be setting my skin for makeup?