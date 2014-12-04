How to tick good-eating off your To-Do list.

Life is busy.

You work, exercise, organise, socialise, eat and (if you’re lucky) sleep. When you get home at the end of every day you have ALL the plans to tick things off your to do list. But most days you walk through the door and collapse in a heap of exhaustion. (Or is that just me?)

During the week I work fulltime, I play in two netball competitions, I commit to a trivia team each Monday and I try to fit in time to catch up with friends and family plus keep the house in some sort of liveable state.

I’m a busy, time poor person who also happens to like delicious food on the table – fast.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this is an advertorial for dish’d.

But this can be hard, especially when you’re so insanely busy. (And I haven’t even thrown kids in the mix yet).

After all the working, organising, socialising and errands are done the last thing I can fathom when I get home is cooking. But I don’t want to get takeaway every night, and I haven’t regarded two-minute noodles or a bowl of cereal as ‘dinner’ since I graduated from uni.

It didn’t seem right, though, to be punished for being so busy when it came to food options. Some weeks I don’t even have time to go to the grocery store, so I have no choice but to call in pizza.

It seemed like a lost cause, until recently when I discovered an online food store called dish’d. My food dilemma was sorted.

I got a voucher to trial the online eatery and was pleasantly surprised. Firstly I was amazed by the selection they had on offer and how easy it was to find exactly what I was looking for.

The online experience was simple. The menus are set out in an easy-to-follow structure so you can navigate to whichever food category you are looking for – from meat and poultry to seafood, to rice and grains and fruit and smoothies. For the really time poor (or non cooking types) you can choose from frozen finger food to entrees and single frozen meals. Plus they have a huge selection of restaurant quality desserts.