'There are 5 questions that will change the way you shop, trust me.'

There's a reason they call it "retail therapy".

It's the endorphin rush when you purchase something new. The excitement of trying it on for the first time. Imagining all the places you'll wear it.

But then there's the comedown.

You know when you get the thing home, and you hang it up in your wardrobe, and then it just… hangs there, for weeks on end? Gathering dust, while you wait for the right occasion? An occasion that never, erm, seems to come.

Sure, it might look pretty in your closet, peeking out between your more practical failsafe pieces. But as long as it's not on your body, the truth is, it's just wasting closet space.

I'm not here to stop you from buying things — far from it. Handing out shopping advice is literally my job.

It's just that no one wants to be stuck in a cycle of buying stuff you don't wear. Or spending on trends you're not even sure suit you and your lifestyle.

In the interest of avoiding buyers' remorse, I've pulled together a list of vital questions to ask yourself when you pull up at the cash register.