The 11 questions you need to ask yourself before you get a dog.

Bringing a dog up with children is truly magical. BUT it can also come with lots of challenges, chaos, hard work, training, and lots of planning ahead of time.

If you are thinking about bringing a puppy or a dog into your family home and are wondering if now is the right time, keep reading!

Watch: Dogs can tell when you're upset, and they want to help! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

As adorable and divine as puppies, babies and toddlers are, they require SO much time, love and attention from us. As a dog trainer, when I advise my clients about when the right time to get a dog is, what I am really trying to do is to help set them up for success.

I never want to be the bad one to tell you not to get a dog. Rather, I want to be able to help you give your puppy the best possible start to life. Because a puppy that has the best start to life should grow up to be a beautiful family dog.

My goal is to make things as easy and stress free as possible for you and your family. Having a puppy in the house is pretty much like having another toddler. You need to watch them, teach them, sleep train them, toilet train them, feed them, exercise them, the list goes on and on.

People need to be aware of this before making the commitment, rather than realising they can’t manage and then the puppy ends up in a shelter.

So - are you thinking about getting a dog?

There are SO many positives that come with owning a dog for both parents and kids. It is a proven fact that dogs make people happier. They teach you how to care for something other than yourself, they keep you fit and healthy, they always get excited when you come home, they keep you company and they give you unconditional love. They can also help our kids in so many ways.

Image: Supplied.