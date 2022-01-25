Like Miranda, I'm questioning my sexuality in a long term relationship.

If you’ve been watching the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That (whether you’re loving the nostalgia or cringing at the attempt to be woke), you’d be aware of a new character who has joined the ranks of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda.

Che Diaz is a comedian and podcast host; they’re confident, funny, and frankly very sexy. And Miranda agrees.

With her ageing, doddery husband Steve clueless at home (you can read about how this season has failed the character of Steve here) she starts an affair with Che. But her turmoil is evident.

Watch the trailer for And Just Like That... Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Che represents more than someone new and shiny to distract her from her dying marriage. Che awakens something in Miranda that she hadn’t considered in her 55 years; that she might be queer.

Coming to terms with your queerness is easy for some women, and not for others.

There’s a million ways to discover your sexuality and then a million more ways to act on it. But what if you’re in a long term, straight relationship? And what if, unlike Miranda, you adore your partner and your life together?

My boyfriend and I have been together for nine years.

Considering I’m 30, that is almost my entire adult life. Before I met him, I was a single 20-year-old ‘enjoying’ my single life, but being with him has been the most enjoyable part of my life so far. We’re independent people, who have separate friends, take separate holidays and definitely don’t want to get married.

I honestly feel like these things have helped us go the distance and made sure we don’t feel boxed in by our relationship.