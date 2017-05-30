Man who killed Queensland cop has been shot dead after a 21-hour standoff with police.

A gunman who shot dead Queensland policeman Brett Forte has himself been killed during a final shootout with police west of Brisbane.

Police say Rick Maddison ran from the shed he had been holed up in on a rural property at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley and fired at heavily-armed police on Tuesday.

Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) officers shot back and Southern Region Assistant Commissioner Tony Wright confirmed Maddison was declared dead at the scene.

“The male person who is the subject of our inquiries in relation to the death of Senior Constable Brett Forte has exited the building in which he was in,” said Mr Wright.

“He has been challenged by police.

“At that point in time, he has fired at those police. Specialist police have returned fire. The male person has been shot and that male person has been declared deceased at the scene.”

Locals say they heard four shots at the end of a tense 21-hour siege, which occurred in Maddison’s property on the top of a ridge.

Residents also said the 40-year-old had a wide collection of firearms, including machine guns, and heard him shooting at the property most days.

A member of the Toowoomba’s Tactical Crime Squad, Sen Const Forte’s death came after police tried to pull over Maddison on Monday afternoon.

Maddison – previously charged with torture among other offences – gunned down Sen Const Forte without warning.

“I know was it was completely unexpected and Brett sadly never had a chance,” Queensland Police Union chief executive Ian Leavers said.

He was tracked by police to the shed around 4pm on Monday after he also fired at other officers, police vehicles and a police helicopter.