When Sharron Phillips vanished from Wacol, Queensland, in 1986, it fast became one of the state’s most famous murder mysteries.

Now, 30 years on, a man has come forward with a sensational claim about what happened to the 20-year-old on that cool, May night.

Sharron was last seen on Ipswich Rd a little before midnight on May 8. Having run out of petrol 10km from home, and with the nearby service station closed, she used a payphone to call her partner for a lift.

When he finally arrived, she was nowhere to be found.

Speaking to Nine News, a man has revealed what he has recently told police, that he believes Sharron may have been murdered by his late father.

And she might not have been his only victim.

The night she vanished, the unidentified man went to pick up his taxi-driver father from his usual changeover spot near the Ipswich Rd payphone, but noticed his taxi parked “suspiciously” down a nearby dirt lane behind a group of shops.

It was then he demanded the use of his son’s car.