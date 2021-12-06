The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 7.

QLD opens border to hotspots on December 13.

The Queensland border will open to interstate COVID-19 hotspots several days early as health authorities prepare for an influx of travellers from next Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state was predicted to reach the 80 per cent double-dose target this week, and the December 13 date was chosen to "provide everyone with certainty".

"This is going to be a very, very special time of the year," Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday.

BREAKING: Queensland will reopen at 1am on 13 December as we move towards the 80% vaccination milestone earlier than expected.



Nominating a time and date for reopening gives everyone certainty to book flights and accommodation and make plans to visit loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lYWnKoAUAk — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) December 6, 2021

Travellers from COVID-19 hotspots must be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative test taken within three days of their arrival.

Those coming from domestic hotspots must also get another COVID-19 test on day five of their arrival, but only have to wait one week from when they receive their second vaccination dose before entering the state.