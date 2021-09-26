The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday September 27.

Home COVID testing expected before Christmas.

It's already commonplace overseas, but Australians are being told home COVID-19 testing kits will become widely available here as soon as the medical regulator approves its use.

"Subject to effectiveness against Delta, we would like to see these available by Christmas if not well before," Mr Hunt said, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Additional protection’ of home COVID testing expected before Christmas https://t.co/MimaQmNBGN by @rachelclun — Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy) September 26, 2021

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has stressed they will not replace PCR testing, and would require the support of states and territories.

Instead of sending off swabs to a lab, the kits provide results in 10-15 minutes.

Right now rapid antigen tests are being used in aged care and film and TV production, and aren't allowed to be sold to individuals.

It means for home testing to be legal, there will first need to be regulatory change.

Both NSW and Victoria want to use the tests in schools.

Queensland hints borders will remain closed for Christmas.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has criticised the Prime Minister for giving people false hope about the state opening its borders in time for Christmas.

Scott Morrison is putting pressure on premiers who are wavering on opening borders, once they strike a rate of 80 per cent rate of double-dosed vaccinations, to stick to the national plan.

But on Sunday Mr Miles reiterated his premier's hesitancy, telling reporters "frankly, I think the Prime Minister should be more focused on the health and wellbeing of people in New South Wales and Victoria, and on international affairs, than what might happen in Queensland in a few months' time."