The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 12.

Georgia orders full recount of votes as Biden pushes forward with his transition.

Georgia's secretary of state has ordered a full hand recount of the state's presidential election race as he noted that the vote differential between US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is just 14,111.

Biden does not need Georgia to win the presidential election, and Georgia's numbers would only become important if other states also somehow flip, which is unlikely.

President Trump has appeared in public for the first time since the election was called for Biden, placing a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony.

Honored to join President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and VP ⁦@Mike_Pence⁩ at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to honor our nation’s fallen heroes this #VeteransDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z9t0iXswu0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 11, 2020

Trump's legal team has fired a barrage of lawsuits alleging voter fraud, with the president spending the last several days holed up at the White House tweeting angrily about his loss.

When asked about Trump's refusal to acknowledge the election results on Tuesday, Biden replied "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly."