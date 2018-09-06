Dr Siobhan O’Dwyer is a Senior Lecturer in Ageing and Family Care at the University of Exeter. She has qualifications in Psychology, Human Movement Studies, and Higher Education, including a PhD.
But she claims all that was swept aside on a recent Qantas flight.
According to Dr O’Dwyer, a member of the airline’s cabin crew consciously ignored her academic title; a move that she argues is an example of everyday sexism.
“Hey Qantas, my name is Dr O’Dwyer. My ticket says Dr O’Dwyer,” she tweeted on Friday. “Do not look at my ticket, look at me, look back at my ticket, decide it’s a typo, and call me Miss O’Dwyer.
“I did not spend eight years at university to be called Miss.”
— Dr Siobhan O’Dwyer (@Siobhan_ODwyer) August 31, 2018
The tweet, which has so far attracted more than 8000 likes, sparked a vigorous debate in the comments about whether Dr O’Dwyer’s reaction is justified. Many critics argued her insistence that others use her title is ego-driven, even narcissistic.
“Chip on your shoulder much?” one wrote. “In contexts where academic achievement and standing are not relevant, this seems kind of pushy. I respect the achievement, but I can not imagine going through life like this.”
“I don’t believe anyone is obliged to call you doctor. Did you do your degree to learn or get a title?” wrote another.
But Dr O’Dwyer stood firm.
“Copping so much flack for this tweet,” she tweeted on Sunday. “This was not about my ego. It was about highlighting one of a thousand instances of sexism that women encounter every day. It’s not about the title, it’s about the fact that this wouldn’t have happened if I was a man.”
Probably because you’re used to getting it, instead of having your academic work trumped by your genitalia when being greeted by people.
— ????Liana Skewes???? (@lianasmooz) September 2, 2018
Top Comments
It is also important to note that the primary reason for a PhD to request the title of Doctor on airline bookings (when they normally wouldn't bother) is that Doctors tend to be favoured for free upgrades to Business Class, especially on international flights. I know this as a colleague of mine used to do this all the time until she got asked to assist with a medical emergency and felt bad having to decline even while she enjoyed her BC seat.
I half suspect the lady was all salty as she felt the “trolley dolley” (her friends words, not mine) had ruined her chance at that sweet long haul upgrade.
Actually, the airlines favour their frequent flyers for upgrades, not titles. Indeed, many medical doctors don't use their title when flying, so we are not identified on the inventory as someone who might assist in the setting of an emergency.
yes, as someone that is currently sitting in a Dubai Emirates BC lounge on my way to my FIFO overseas job, I am well aware that airlines do indeed also favor their frequent flyers in addition to other variables for special treatment (obvious English speakers get favored for emergency row in non- English speaking countries for instance, double points if you are male and fit looking). I am also aware that if a doctor does not request their title as Dr or otherwise let the airline know that they are a doctor, than it is unlikely that the cabin crew would personally ask that doctor for assistance. I specifically talked about why a PhD specifically requests the title Doctor on the boarding card, not about medical doctors that don’t request the title on the card.
And what evidence, exactly, do you have that airlines commonly upgrade on account of nominated title alone? Plenty of people with "Dr" do indeed get upgraded, but I'll give you a dollar for every one who gets an upgrade without belonging to the FF program, and/or who only holds a bronze equivalent status.
An academic title is relevant in the workplace, but not in a bank or on a plane.. in fact it might be better NOT to identify on a plane as a psychologist or physicist PhD doctor may be taken for a physician and asked to help with a medical emergency for which they are unqualified.
You and your family, your employer and co-workers know you have this title earned with hard work and ability.
I am sure the busy flight attendant checked the seat number and name, and missed the title, with no malice intended. ‘Ms’ is acceptable for any adult female.